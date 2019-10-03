WINK News Round Table: What do you worry about?

Most of us have things that keep us up at night. At WINK News, we are beginning a project to get our community talking about what we all as community members worry about. We hope you will lead all of us to some new ideas and maybe some solutions.

For our first group meeting, we were joined by an immigration attorney, a business owner from Cape Coral, a retired financial adviser, a mother with three children, a small business owner from Collier County and two teachers, one of them who is also a pastor in Immokalee.

Over dinner, we asked them about all kinds of things that worry or frustrate them.

Through the discussion, many agreed that social media contributes to frustrations with the political arena. This topic led the group discussion to others such as guns, violence and schools.

Reporter: Chris Cifatte

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

