RSW says get to flights early during lane expansion project

Southwest Florida International Airport is issuing a warning, so people catching flights can plan ahead while one of it a projects is underway.

Airport officials at RSW are telling travelers to get to the airport early to avoid long lines due to it security lane expansion project.

“We’re always here early,” Laurie Van Brunt said. “If there’s a way to speed up the process, anything faster.”

The new project is expected to just that.

“For the short term, it will be a pain,” Brunt said. “But if they are going to fix it for the long run, that’s what really matters.”

They are increasing lanes on each concourse, consolidating checkpoints and adding state-of-the-art equipment. This is something people in Southwest Florida expect will add to our growth.

“As a realtor in Naples, I can tell people are coming down to Florida like crazy right now,” Timothy Hamilton said.

This project is one of many the airport is planning to do during the three-year terminal expansion project.

Travelers are happy to see changes regardless of any current short-term inconvenience.

“I like this airport,” Clark Thielmann said. “And out of everywhere I travel, this is one of my favorites.”

Reporter: Taylor Smith

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

