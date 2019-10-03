President Trump signs order to strengthen healthcare

President Donald Trump was at The Villages in Florida Monday, where he presented and signed his executive order to improve Medicare. He says it will help protect Medicare beneficiaries and save them money long-term.

“We’re making your Medicare even better and not letting anyone take it away,” Trump said in a statement.

Amid signing his own executive order, Trump also publicly opposed proposals from Democratic presidential candidates, running for office to replace him — in this case senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders.

“I declare, once again, that America will never be a socialist country,” Trump said.

Susan Herbel relies on Medicare for coverage in Fort Myers area.

“It works well for me, but I have a supplement,” Herbel said.

We asked Herbel what she thinks of the president’s pitch to protect Medicare, and she said it’s not likely she would trust it.

“He’s said a lot of things,” Herbel said. “And a lot of things he’s said have been proven to be untrue.”

The executive order is written to give Medicare Advantage a boost. That’s the private part of Medicare. It currently covers two million Floridians.

We spoke to Congressman Francis Rooney, who was very positive about the president’s executive order for Medicare.

“This is one area where President Trump has been bolder and clearer than any president I can imagine,” Rooney said.

Trump’s plans would also increase Telehealth, which connects patients with doctors over the internet, along with adding services offered on private plans. He is also pushing for certain procedures to be done in hospitals, hopefully cutting costs for seniors.

“It’s out of control,” Herbel said. “It needs to be brought back into control.”

According to Kaiser Family Foundation, 4.5 million Floridians depend on Medicare, and more than 20 million Americans are depend on it. That’s expected to balloon to 42 percent of Medicare beneficiaries over the next 10 years, according to the congressional budget office.

“We’re going to give you options that you want and the quality you deserve,” Trump said.

Reporter: Channing Frampton

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know