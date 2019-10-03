Permanent Christmas lights coming to SE 47th Terrace in Cape Coral

It’s only October and Cape Coral is itching to get started with some decorating.

They’re planning to light up SE 47th Terrace, but it comes with a big price tag. To transform the area into a holiday scene will cost $119,000.

The Cape Coral Community Redevelopment Agency believes they’ll get a great return on the investment.

Trees will be wrapped in lights from Coronado Parkway to SE 15th Avenue all year round.

The final project is expected to look similar to what you already see along Cape Coral Parkway.

Many of the trees will be decorated with bright white lights while bigger trees will be covered with white illuminated spheres.

Cape Coral resident Trisha Reinking said she’s not convinced Christmas lights are worth the price, “Whatever they can do to improve the town that’s great, to bring more people here– but I don’t think it’s worth spending that much money on lights.”

But others are looking forward to the holiday scene.

James Wawrzyniak says, “That’s rather expensive, but if it’s going to last for 10 years or so then maybe it’s not a bad investment.”

The lights will remain in place all year. Also included in the price tag is $30,000 to maintain the lights.

You can expect to see the light show here in time for Thanksgiving.

Reporter: Brea Hollingsworth



Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know