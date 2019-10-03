North Fort Myers mom finds exposed needles at school bus stop

A concerned mother says she found syringes where children wait for the school bus in North Fort Myers.

The exposed needles were found at a bus stop along Old Bridge Road and Bayline Drive.

“Needles laying right here in the middle of the pathway that they’re walking,” Jackeyy Martin. “Easily wearing flip flops, they can go right through it.

Doctors say syringes out in the open like this can transfer diseases with the needle expose.

Several fire stations collect syringes to help keep them off the streets.

MORE: List of Lee County fire stations collecting syringes

“I saw it walking the other day when I was walking up there and almost stepped on it myself,” Martin said.

Reporter: Gina Tomlinson

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

