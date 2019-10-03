Nonprofit hosts fundraiser at FSW for those experiencing food insecurity

A local nonprofit organization closed out a lively night of fun and fundraising Thursday.

Community Cooperative hosted “Becoming Cosmopolitan Fire & Ice” at Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW to raise money for its mission to feed people experiencing food insecurity in Lee County.

Ultimately, Community Cooperative wants to eliminate hunger and homelessness in Lee County.

For more information about the nonprofit, visit CommunityCooperative.com.

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know