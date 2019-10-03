New bill would allow Floridians to conceal carry firearms without a permit

A state representative says he seeks to strengthen your Second Amendment rights by filing a new bill on Tuesday that allows Floridians to carry firearms in public without a license.

Anthony Sabatini, Florida representative for District 32, filed the “constitutional carry” measure, HB 273. The measure lets lawful gun owners carry their weapons concealed in public without a license, as long as the person is in a place that allows concealed firearms.

Today I filed HB 273, which deletes the requirement that a person obtain a permission slip from government before concealing a weapon for their self defense—also known as “Constitutional Carry.” Our Second Amendment right should not be determined by a government bureaucracy. pic.twitter.com/S3eVW7SLdo — Anthony Sabatini (@AnthonySabatini) October 1, 2019

If the bill passes, it will make Florida the 17th constitutional carry state. “Our Second Amendment Right should not be determined by a government bureaucracy,” Sabatini said in a Facebook post. “All Americans have the right to protect themselves.”

At least one lawmaker in Florida opposes the proposed bill.

“You can count on us to fight this bill and to make sure it never gets to the Governor’s desk,” State Rep. Anna Eskamani for District 47 said on Twitter.

Passage of the bill would keep gun prohibitions in place in legislative meetings, college campuses and courtrooms. However, the consequence of having a firearm in areas with restrictions will lessen from a third-degree felony to a second-degree misdemeanor.

Writer: Michael Mora

