Man arrested and charged in the killing of Jamal Hubert

On Tuesday, 29-year-old Jamson Richemond was arrested on charges of Homicide, Kidnap-False Imprisonment and Evidence-Destroying in the killing of 30-year-old Jamal Hubert from Clewiston.

Hubert was last seen on June 2, in the morning. On June 4, 2019 his body was recovered in a shallow canal in Palm Beach County.

MORE: Person of interest in transgender woman’s murder arrested for separate incident

Richemond had recently been arrested on charges of Tampering or Threatening a Witness in a Murder Investigation in Palm Beach County. After transporting Richemond to the Hendry County Jail on October 1, he was arrested on above charges.

Richemond is also a person of interest in the death investigation of Bee Love, whose body was found in a burned vehicle in Clewiston on September 4.

Richemond is being held in the Hendry County Jail with No Bond.

Author: Hendry County Sheriff's Office Writer: Lincoln Saunders

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know