Jimmy Rodgers trial: Jury selection continues: Day 3

Tough questions ahead this morning for 60 potential jury members who will decide the fate of Jimmy Rodgers, who is accused for the murder of Teresa Sievers.

At 8:30 a.m. Thursday, each juror will face more personal questions, and because this is a death penalty case, they will likely be asked how they feel about the death penalty.

MORE: Jimmy Rodgers trial: Jury selection continues: Day 2

They will also be asked hypothetical questions to help attorneys learn how each juror might judge a similar case or similar evidence to what they might see in the case involving Rodgers.

Meanwhile, Mark Sievers, 51, is accused of orchestrating her murder, and will have to show up to court every day until Rodger’s anticipated five week trial wraps up. Both Sievers and Rodgers are charged with first-degree murder.

His trial will begin immediately afterward.

MORE: Jimmy Rodgers Trial: Jury selection underway: Day 1

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know