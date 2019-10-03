Immokalee teenager died in Collier County SR-29 crash

An Immokalee teenager died in a nearly head-on crash along State Rd. 29 in Collier County on Thursday morning.

Luis Pablo Ramirez-Mejia, 17, was driving a Scion TC north along SR-29 and Experimental Rd. in Collier County. A second man, Michael Franco, 42, was driving a Freightliner Cascadia south on the same roadway.

The Scion turned left in front of the Freightliner for unknown reasons, according to Florida Highway Patrol in a press release. Moments later, the Freightliner slammed into the right front of the Scion.

Both Ramirez-Mejia and Franco were taken to Naples Community Hospital North. While Ramirez-Mejia died from the crash, Franco was left with minor injuries.

Writer: Michael Mora

