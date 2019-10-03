Hundreds say goodbye to Port Charlotte teen hero killed protecting sister

Hundreds gathered for a Port Charlotte teen’s memorial service to say goodbye to a hero, son, brother and friend.

Khyler Edman’s family was joined by the community at First Alliance Church in Port Charlotte Monday to remember their 15-year-old brother and son, who was killed protecting his younger sister.

“It’s just like serving the veterans,” said Mike Nichols, a patriot rider. “It’s just the best honor that we can give.”

Khyler was not a veteran, but his actions made America proud. That’s why hundreds of people attended his memorial to honor him and say thank you.

“He gave his life as a hero to protect his sister,” said Shawn Kolanda, a family friend.

Khyler is a former JROTC cadet and Charlotte High School sophomore, who will be remembered for his strength and selflessness.

“He was a well behaved, sweet and loving kid,” said Madison Slaughter, a family friend. “Cared for everybody.”

During a somber service, relatives shared beloved photos and videos of Khyler, reminiscing about their favorite memories with him.

Many wore special shirts in Khyler’s honor.

“To show respect toward the family and for people to be aware of his situation,” Slaughter said.

The community has shown support through the last week, raising more than $80 million through GoFundMe to help Khyler’s family. They will come together once again Saturday for a celebration of life at Harbor Heights Park.

Khyler’s courage continues to inspire in others.

“He is a hero,” Kolanda said. “And he’s my newest angel in heaven watching down on us.”

Reporter: Erika Jackson

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

