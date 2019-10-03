Good Samaritan stabbed in Cape Coral, thought suspect was having car trouble

A good Samaritan says they were stabbed by a driver after trying to help them in traffic, believing they had car trouble.

On Wednesday, Cape Coral Police Department responded to the victim of a stabbing in Cape Coral.

Police responded to the victim around 11:34 a.m., who reported being stabbed along Del Prado Boulevard S around by someone they thought needed car assistance.

According to CCPD, the victim said they left their home to drive to their brother’s house when they saw a driver along the road stopped in a lane of traffic.

The victim asked the driver if they were having car trouble, and they said they did. The victim stopped, got out of their vehicle and went toward the driver’s vehicle. As the victim was walking toward the vehicle, they told police the driver stabbed them in the back.

The victim says the suspect fled the scene with knife in hand in a blue or green car.

The victim was treated for stab wounds by responding EMS. It’s unconfirmed if they sought further medical assistance.

The suspect faces a charge for Aggravated Battery.

Reporter: Gina Tomlinson

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

