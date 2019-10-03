Expert says not to worry about Collier County red tide

Tubes in hand, Pollution Control hit the Gulf waters along Collier County’s beaches Thursday.

This is the second time the county has tested the water this week. Yes, there is red tide off shore. But one expert says, “don’t worry.”

“This is actually normal for us,” said Rhonda Watkins, Collier County’s red tide expert.

Watkins said every year dating back to 2003, early October is when red tide returns.

This year, Watkins says she believes will be a good one.

“This doesn’t look like it’s going to be setting up to be anywhere near like it was last year,” she said.

Watkins said this year, in a way, compares to last year. Things were so much worse because there was an intense red tide bloom all summer long.

“We were starting to see dead crabs and everything washing up on the beach,” she said.

That didn’t happen this summer.

“Looks pretty clear in the rest of the state,” said Watkins.

In terms of red tide impacts on the beach right now, Watkins says you won’t feel heavy breathing irritation because of the offshore winds. But you still might see some dead fish near the coastline.

The county usually tests the water once a week year-round. When there’s red tide present, they test twice a week.

Thursday’s results should be back by Friday. Even though impacts aren’t supposed to be strong, experts are still urging those with health issues not to go to the beach.

Reporter: Hannah Vogel

Writer: Briana Harvath

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know