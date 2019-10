Breast Cancer: separating facts from fears

FORT MYERS, Fla. – October is breast cancer awareness month and often, information about the deadly disease is fear-driven. Experts say it’s important to talk to your loved ones about breast cancer without instilling fear.

Dr. Nicole Bruno of Island Coast Pediatrics took a look at the fears vs. facts.

Reporter: Lindsey Sablan

Producer: Rachel Rothe

