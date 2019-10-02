Target launching adaptive Halloween costumes for kids with special needs

Kids with special needs know their abilities are far greater than their disabilities, but sometimes it’s nice to know someone else recognizes that in them, too. This Halloween season, Target is making sure all kids can celebrate the holiday by launching a line of adaptive costumes.

Target’s new line will feature creative costumes that can fit over kids’ wheelchairs and walkers. Previously, many families had to get creative and put in the work to make their own adaptive Halloween costumes.

Now, kids can get a princess carriage that fits right over their wheelchair. Or they can dress up like an entire pirate ship rolling on the high seas.

The princess and pirate costumes also come with openings in the back to help get them on.

Kids with sensory processing disorders can now find ultra-comfy unicorn or shark costumes at Target. Both are equipped with a hidden opening in the front pocket for convenient abdominal access if needed.

Author: CBS News

