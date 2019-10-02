Ryan Doyon sentenced to 15 years in murder of N. Fort Myers man

Ryan Doyon, 29, was sentenced to 15 years in prison on one count of Manslaughter with a Firearm and four counts of discharging a firearm in public, according to State Attorney Amira D. Fox.

Doyon was found guilty for the 2017 murder of a North Fort Myers man following a trial in Lee County in July.

Doyon chased down 28-year-old Roy A. Pike III, who had knocked on his door, and started shooting at him in a residential neighborhood around 9:30 a.m. Pike was hit twice and succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Doyon also has a pending case for allegedly stalking an employee of the Cape Coral Police Department.

Assistant State Attorney Andreas Gardiner and Assistant State Attorney Sara Miller, both of the Homicide Unit, prosecuted the case.

Writer: Briana Harvath

