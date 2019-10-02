Red Tide: County issues health alert for the coast

Red tide has made it’s way back into Southwest Florida waters and it can do more than kill the fish that have been washing up on the shores.

Collier County warns residents and visitors that if you have respiratory problems, to stay away from the water.

In the state’s real time water quality map you can see medium concentrations of red tide at barefoot and Vanderbilt beaches.

People who remember how bad it got last year are hopeful it will clear up, in the meantime they plan to play it safe when it comes to entering the water.

“You could see there were shiny things in the water, so it was dead fish kind of floating.. the first thing I said to my friend I’m not going in the water,” said Bonita Beach resident, Peggy Alexander.

Dead fish washed up all along the coast from Bonita Beach to Gordon Pass, and people reported seeing them out in several back bay areas.

The latest samples showed low levels of red tide at Seagate Beach and the Naples Pier as well.

The manager at Docs Beach House on Bonita Beach told WINK News they haven’t see quite as many dead fish around them, and they hope it stays that way.

Like many others he says they lost a ton of business last year because of the red tide, but now he’s trying to stay optimistic.

“I’m not too worried right now, I was surprised to even see what I saw this morning,” said Lou Bangert, Docs Beach House Manager. “Last year we had no one here it was terrible…fish everywhere all kinds of fish and everything so we’re way ahead of last year.”

Red tide levels can irritate your eyes and throat. The county suggests anyone with health issues to avoid the beach for now until conditions get better.

The county is testing the water again on Thursday and results should be in by Friday.

Reporter: Andrea Henderson

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

