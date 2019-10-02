Mystery surrounds necklace found in Naples with a man’s bones

A mystery is unfolding in Naples after police find a necklace with bones.

The Naples Police Dept. found the man’s remains in the mangroves near the Gordon River on the east side of Fifth Ave. S. nearly a year ago.

Researchers studied the bones and determined the man was at least 35-years-old and was of Hispanic or Guatemalan descent.

“It’s good that they take enough interest, you know?” said Thomas Hugh, a Naples resident. “Everyone is a person. No matter where you are from, you are still one of God’s people and so they need to follow through and find out who he is.”

Technology also helped them find out the body suffered a gunshot wound. It was already medically treated and was not part of his death. The community hopes a family can get closure.

“That’s amazing that people who have been wondering about their loved ones who have been gone a long time now can maybe find some closure,” said Terri Coke, who lives in Naples.

Reporter: Taylor Smith

Writer: Michael Mora

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know