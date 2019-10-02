Jimmy Rodgers trial: Jury selection underway: Day 2

Wednesday begins the second day of jury selection in the highly anticipated trial for the murder of Bonita Springs Doctor, Teresa Sievers.

As the second day of the trial gets underway at 8:30 a.m., 23 potential jurors will return to the courtroom after being selected yesterday.

50 other potential jurors will also be screened on Wednesday.

Day 1 of the trial began with accused hit-man Jimmy Rodgers rejecting a plea deal offered to him by the state.

Next came jury selection where almost 60 people were excused for things like work obligations.

The judge also made it clear that Mark Sievers, Teresa’s husband, and his legal team need to be ready to begin their trial if the Rodgers trial ends sooner thane expected.

Some of the potential jurors returning Wednesday will have to make sure they can free their schedules for 5 weeks, if the trial does last that long.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

