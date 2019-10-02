Former soccer coach sentenced to life in prison for sexual activity with a child

A man was sentenced to life behind bars for sexual activities with a child in Fort Myers, according to the State Attorney’s Office.

John Fesh, 41, was sentenced to life in prison for one count of Sexual Activity with a Child by a Person in Custodial Authority.

He was also sentenced to 10 years in prison followed by 5 years of sex offender probation for one count of Lewd or Lascivious Molestation to be served consecutively.

Fesh was also designated a sexual predator for the duration of his life.

During 2014 the former soccer coach repeatedly molested a child in Fort Myers. He was found guilty following a trial in August.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know