Fire destroys Bonita Springs mobile home

A mobile home in Bonita Springs was left in ruins after it went into flames Wednesday evening.

The Bonita Springs Fire Dept. responded to a mobile home that was on fire around 8 p.m. at the 20000 block of Duvernay Dr.

Nicole Hornberger, the public information officer for the Bonita Springs Fire Dept., said all people and pets were evacuated safely. Right now, the fire is out and crews are ensuring no extensions of the fire remain.

Watch as the fire crews worked to put out the remaining, resilient fire that was coming from the roof of the mobile home:

Writer: Michael Mora

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know