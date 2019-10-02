Cape Coral considers scrapping parking requirements to make area more pedestrian-friendly

The City of Cape Coral is in talks to get rid of requirements for developers when it comes to parking spaces.

Cities like Clearwater have already reduced those requirements, making allowances by adding vehicle charging centers and transit shelters.

This is an idea that will contribute to the city’s vision of a more walkable district in South Cape Coral.

If staff decides to move forward, developers may no longer be required to build a certain number of parking spaces for businesses. That will leave it up to the developers to decide whether or not they want to build parking.

However, that could mean seeing limited parking in areas like SE 47th Terrace and Cape Coral Parkway as the area expands.

But, without the requirement, the city can fill vacant spaces with more retail and restaurants.

The city is still in the process of gathering information on the idea. They’re meeting with the Community Development Agency later Wednesday afternoon.

Reporter: Brea Hollingsworth

Writer: Briana Harvath

