Brush fire in Gateway near Griffin Drive and State Road 82

Fire crews are responding to a brush fire near Griffin Drive and State Road 82 in Gateway, near the Lehigh Acres border.

The 1-2 acre fire is close to the entrance to Magnolia Lakes and homes are not in danger at this time.

A spokesperson with South Trail Fire District says two strike teams have been called in and the wind is posing more challenges.

They say putting out the fire closer to homes and keeping traffic flowing is their priority.

They have confirmed that two homes are no longer in danger. There are two strike teams working to put out the flames.

Forestry also confirms they are assisting with the fire.

The cause is unknown at this time but a lot of dead foliage on the ground is acting as fuel.

