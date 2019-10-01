Universal Orlando extends two holiday offers for Florida residents

The Simpsons Ride, Jurassic Park River Adventure and The Incredible Hulk immediately come to mind when thinking about Universal Orlando Resort. Now, Florida residents can experience these rides and thrills at a huge discount this holiday season.

On Tuesday, Universal Orlando announced “two epic offers” for Florida residents this holiday season.

The first offer: buy a 1-Day, Park-to-Park ticket to experience Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure and get a second day free. The days are between now through Jan. 31, 2020 (with limited blockout dates), the Universal Orlando press release states. Also included in that deal is a third day at Universal’s Volcano Bay water theme park for $25.

The second offer: you can save $75 on Florida Resident Passes when purchasing before the Jan. 6, 2020 deadline. Florida Resident Passes begin at less than $13 per month and includes a variety of 2-Park and 3-Park pass options, the press release states. Residents and pass holders can also attend seasonal events, like the destination-wide holidays celebration, which are running daily beginning on Nov. 16 through Jan. 5.

More information can be found on its website.

Writer: Michael Mora

