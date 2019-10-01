Teresa Sievers murder trial: Jury selection: Day 1

Today begins the long awaited trail for the murder of Teresa Sievers.

Teresa was a holistic doctor who was beaten to death with a hammer in her home after returning from vacation with her family.

Her husband, Mark Sievers, is accused of orchestrating her murder, with the help of Jimmy Rodgers who is suspected of carrying it out.

Just hours before the jury selection begins this morning, there is confusion in the court on who will start the trial first.

Both men and their lawyers are scheduled to appear in court at 8:30 a.m., but after being granted separate trials it is unclear who will be in court first.

Mark Sievers and Jimmy Rodgers’ trials in Lee County are four years in the making.

Sievers is accused of being involved in the planning and execution in the 2015 murder of his wife, Doctor Teresa Sievers, who was found bludgeoned to death with a hammer in their Bonita Springs home.

In the weeks after her death, detectives arrested Rodgers and Wayne Wright, Seivers’ childhood best friend.

Wright later took a plea deal in exchange for testimony against Seivers.

