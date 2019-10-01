Punta Gorda moves to remove derelict boats faster

They are abandoned, neglected and a safety hazard. Now, the City of Punta Gorda wants to speed up the process of getting rid of derelict boats in city-owned waters.

Boaters like Stan Hendrickson, a mechanic at the Punta Gorda Marina, call some of the waterways in the city a piece of paradise, except if you come across a derelict and dangerous boat.

“If it’s pretty well submerged,” Hendrickson said, “the possibility of hitting it is really good.”

Right now, it is up to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to remove abandoned boats from city-owned waters, which can include canals, along with areas of Charlotte Harbor and the Peace River.

But, the city is taking the steps for the Punta Gorda Police Dept. to the boats when their owners will not do it themselves.

Michael DeGenaro, the owner of Sea Tow Charlotte Harbor, said the cost of removing the boat usually exceeds the value of the boat.

“And once that person realizes it,” DeGenaro said, “they sometimes, a lot of the times, they walk.”

Punta Gorda will still have to follow the FWC’s protocol. That includes contacting the boat owners to allow them to have a hearing to receive funding from the FWC and another agency, West Coast Inland Navigation. However, the new ordinance could help speed up the lengthy process, by letting the city start the investigation if the FWC is unable.

Punta Gorda will have the first reading of the proposal at its council meeting on Wednesday. If council members choose to move it forward, it could get adopted on Oct. 16.

“I think some people would just like to see it move along a little bit faster,” DeGenaro said.

The actions are with the hope of clearing our water of debris a bit quicker, to make it safer and cleaner for all people and wildlife to enjoy.

“If we could get it out of the water sooner,” Hendrickson said, “the water would be a lot better off.”

Reporter: Erika Jackson

Writer: Michael Mora

