Century old building in downtown Fort Myers is now in ruins

A piece of history is in ruins.

Just minutes ago, construction crews began to demolish a century-old building in downtown Fort Myers.

An audience is there filling the street to watch the historic building come down.

“It is weird watching it come down,” Sean Iemma said. “But at the same time, it’s captivating.”

Iemma, who works across the street from the building at 2208 First St., got a chance to go inside it before crews began the demolition. Iemma said a bar was situated at the entrance. His visit left him with the impression that “a lot of stuff” had gone on inside the building.

Nearby, a crowd of people are on a haunted history tour as the parts of the old structure collapsed.

”It’s a little sad,” Sandi Mahoney said. “But sometimes, if the building is being infested with termites, you don’t have much of a choice.”

Some are excited for what is to come next.

”When this much damage there, can’t be saved, I think it’s a good thing,” Jack Gauthier said. “They’re replacing it with something better. Hopefully.”

Reporter: Gina Tomlinson

Writer: Michael Mora

