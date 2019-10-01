Lee County commissioners made a unanimous decision. (WINK News photo)
Lee County to approve money road resurfacing projects

Published: October 1, 2019 4:58 AM EDT
Updated: October 1, 2019 5:51 AM EDT

On Tuesday, the Lee County Commission will approve more than $1.1-million to improve several roads in Fort Myers, North Fort Myers and San Carlos Park.

County Commissioners will award the more than $1-million to community asphalt corporation to complete the resurfacing project.

Road work is set to begin in November on more than 20 roads. You can see the list of roads being resurfaced in the image below.

List of roads being resurfaced in Lee County
Writer:Lincoln Saunders
