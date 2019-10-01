Hundreds of dead fish line the beach in Naples

A beach in Naples is putting off a familiar stench with hundreds of dead fish lining the shore.

The beach near the Verado Way access is empty of visitors and a sign is up warning of red tide.

The county says they will be out testing the current conditions to determine the actual cause of all the dead sea life in the water and on shore. They also are planning on monitoring the winds as they shift over the next few days.

The next set of sample tests are expected to come back on Tuesday.

Reporter: Brea Hollingsworth

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

