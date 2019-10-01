Hundreds attend community funeral for Naples veteran with no living family

They came to celebrate the life of a man who served. A man they never knew, but understand.

“I’m a vet. We don’t leave anybody behind. He has no family, but yes he does,” said David Sheperd.

Fallen Naples Army Veteran Ed Pearson’s obituary invited the public to attend his funeral at Sarasota National Cemetery.

The response: overwhelming.

“It doesn’t matter that we didn’t know him. We’re all comrades. That’s why were here, that’s why everybody is,” said Sheperd.

An amphitheater filled with hundreds of people determined to make sure this hero was not laid to rest alone.

“Well, he had plenty of people here today to wish him off,” said Veteran Rob Lehner.

“Look what they did. Look what they did,” said Sheperd. What they did, was keep our country’s history alive.

“It’s euphoric and I have a feeling in my stomach and my body that is explainable,” said Travis Ralston.

Ralston says that’s a feeling he wanted to share with his two children.

“Tell them about our past because that’s hidden from our youth right now,” he said.

But what’s very obvious today, those who proudly protect.

“They can’t be forgotten,” said Kim Small with Patriot Riders of America Port Charlotte. “They can’t.”

“It’s just repaying the older generations for their sacrifice,” said Veteran Zak Holdscaw, and a life well lived.

Ed Pearson served from February 1962 through 1964. The Army honorably discharged him at the rank of private first class.

Related Articles: Naples veteran without living family to receive community farewell at funeral

Reporter: Hannah Vogel

Writer: Briana Harvath

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know