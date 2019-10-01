‘Get rid of it’: Lee County dispatcher suspended

A Lee County dispatcher has been suspended. The person is accused of telling someone to get rid of evidence while on duty.

Documents show the person called Amanda Kinzler. The person told Kinzler they were surrounded by cops and had something illegal on them.

Investigators said without knowing what the illegal item was, Kinzler told them to “get rid of it.”

Kinzler told her supervisor it ended up being marijuana.

Writer: Michael Mora

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know