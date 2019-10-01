Fort Myers approves $9.2M purchase for new FMPD headquarters on MLK

Fort Myers Police Department will soon move into a new police headquarters along Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in downtown Fort Myers. And it’s a familiar place for many.

City of Fort Myers approved a $9.2 million transaction for The News-Press building on MLK Monday, which will be updated to a state-of-the-art police station for FMPD.

WATCH the video above for the full story by WINK News Reporter Gina Tomlinson, who spoke to FMPD, which says the new location will help generate more recruits.

Reporter: Gina Tomlinson



