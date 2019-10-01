Collier deputy helps deliver baby girl on side of the road

A Collier County sheriff’s deputy is being praised after assisting a woman in labor on the side of the road.

According to a Collier County Facebook post, Dep. Robert Pounds spotted a car doing 63 mph in a 45 mph zone on Airport-Pulling Road around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, so he conducted a traffic stop.

When he approached the car he quickly realized the passenger was in labor and about to deliver a baby. Dep. Pounds called for EMS and backup, then grabbed a blanket. He delivered a beautiful baby girl and made sure the mom was healthy and the infant was breathing. Once EMS arrived they cut the cord, checked out the mom and baby and transported them to the hospital.

Author: Collier County Sheriff's Office Writer: Lincoln Saunders

