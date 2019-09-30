Teacher accused of stealing from theater students, affecting thousands in SWFL

Thousands of theater students are being hindered because a teacher is accused of stealing money from their program. And these students travel hundreds of miles to take part in an annual competition.

Parents of students, who are part of International Thespian Society District 6, were told it no longer exists after a teacher has been accused of misusing funds.

The district stretches from school in Tampa all the way south to Marco Island.

WATCH the video above for the full story by WINK News Reporter Taylor Smith to learn what the only current recourse for these students to participate.

Reporter: Taylor Smith



