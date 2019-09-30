Suspected vehicle in Naples Park hit-and-run impounded

A vehicle suspected to be involved in a Naples Park hit-and-run has been impounded, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Jesusa “Susan” Alang was left helpless after she was hit while walking to work from her home in Naples Park on Aug. 21 around 7:15 a.m.

Alang’s husband, Tim Canter, has been going door-to-door canvassing the neighborhood in hopes to find leads on who hit his wife.

Canter said the crash sent Susan flying through the air and into the grassy shoulder of the street, where she was unable to move.

Her whole life changed. A ruptured liver and spleen, broken ribs, a broken neck, back and leg. But she says, with God’s help, she believes she’ll walk again.

The vehicle impounded is a 2006 Ford F-150 with right-front head lamp damage.

FHP says the criminal investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call FHP at 239-938-1800.

Writer: Briana Harvath

