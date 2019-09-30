Recent Collier-Lee Honor Flight sets milestone experience for local veterans

We boarded the Collier-Lee Honor Flight this past weekend with local war veterans set to go on an 18-plus hour party.

Into Washington to D.C., they all went. There, they saw memorials for wars they served in. These moments are cherished by men who served, as they recalled their own experience and brothers in arms and in blood who did not return.

WINK News Reporter Teri Evans

WATCH as the 85 war veterans arrived at Southwest Florida International Airport to go a cherished mission to Washington D.C.

Reporter: Teri Evans



