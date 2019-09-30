Neighbor plans to file bill following Port Charlotte teen’s death

Life changed in an instant for one Port Charlotte family.

Last week, Khyler Edman was at school. Today, his family is planning a Celebration of Life and his private funeral.

But one neighbor wants to take his plans to honor Khyler to Tallahassee or Washington.

“It’s a tragic loss of a 15-year-old who was a hero,” said Shawn K., Khyler’s neighbor.

He says the teen deserves justice and to make sure that happens, he’s fighting for a change.

“These criminals around here after being arrested 10, 15, 20 times and then they end up killing someone and that’s the only time they end up going to prison and staying there,” he said.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office says 37-year-old Ryan Cole is a suspect in Khyler’s death, and he’s very familiar with the inside of a jail cell. He has been arrested more than 20 times by CCSO deputies since 2011.

“He has a history of drug use,” said Sheriff Prummell. “He’s known to my staff. He was currently on probation.”

Now, Shawn is in the beginning stages of proposing Khyler’s Law, which would make sure habitual offenders with 10 or more charges in Florida, like Cole, are permanently off the streets.

“It could’ve saved multiple lives,” he said. “It could have saved Khyler’s life.”

Hoping this change could prevent one more family from burying their child and honor a life taken too soon.

“He’s missed by everyone that he touched. He was such a gentle soul,” said Shawn.

Shawn says he plans to reach out to state and federal lawmakers this week. Until then he’s working on getting support from local community members.

Reporter: Erika Jackson

Writer: Briana Harvath

