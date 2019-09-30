Local Targets hosting free PAW Patrol trick-or-treat event Oct. 26

Looking to shop while your kids trick-or-treat?

Targets around the area are hosting a free trick-or-treat PAW Patrol day for kids on Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Kids are invited to come to target in their Halloween costumes, trick-or-treat their way through the store, watch an exclusive episode of PAW Patrol and get some free giveaways.

You can find more about the event on Target’s website and see if your local store is participating in the event.

Author: KDKA Writer: WINK News

