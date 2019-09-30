His sister’s keeper: Port Charlotte teen killed in break-in honored as a hero

A Charlotte County boy died a hero. Now, his family wants you to know who he is.

Deputies say 15-year-old Khyler Edmon gave up his life to protect his 5-year-old sister in their own home.

“There is no hero that can amount to Khyler,” said the family’s spokesperson, Crystal Stone. She always knew there was something special about Edmon.

In his death, the community is now seeing his true strength.

“He loved his family. He was his sister’s keeper,” said Stone.

The teen died Thursday protecting his sister, and his home, during a break-in.

“Khyler was a hero. He was a gentle soul. His life was taken away too early,” said neighbor Shawn K.

Edmon was a 10th grade student at Charlotte County High School. A spokesperson from Charlotte County Public Schools says he was a good student and was well liked by his classmates.

He was taking honors classes and “was the kind of kid that anyone would be proud to call their son.”

The family is asking for privacy during this difficult time and have asked for people to not go near the home within the next 48 hours due to personal matters.

They will be holding a Celebration of Life for Khyler on Saturday, Oct. 5 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Harbor Heights Civic Center at Harbor Heights Park. All of the proceeds raised during the event will go to the family.

A GoFundMe has also been created to help the family with funeral expenses. You help by going to the GoFundMe website and searching “Khyler funeral.” More than $20,000 has already been raised for the family.

Twenty-seven-year-old Ryan Cole is now in the Lee County Jail, charged with burglary and awaiting additional charges.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office says detectives are working with the state attorney’s office before filing those charges.

They want to make sure everything is in order and make sure there aren’t any loop holes.

Reporter: Erika Jackson

Writer: Briana Harvath

