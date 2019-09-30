Fort Myers man warning others after smoking e-cigarettes nearly killed him

On Monday, Britain confirmed it’s first vaping-related death. They think a factory worker’s pneumonia was caused by oil from an e-cigarette in his lungs.

Meanwhile, Nebraska also just confirmed it’s first vaping death.

More than a dozen people have died in the U.S. and hundreds are now sick.

One father in Fort Myers wound up in the hospital after just a few months of using e-cigarettes.

He spent a lifetime building a family and a career, and three months destroying it.

“It was something I just did for recreation that could cost me my living, my passion and ultimately my life,” said Evan Dowling.

The husband, dad and saxophone player said he picked up an e-cigarette with THC oil three months ago. He listened to a friend.

“It’s supposed to safer than smoking and everything so,” said Dowling.

But what felt like a cold, turned into a weight on his chest and burning in his lungs.

“I decided I needed to go to the ER because I was just so exhausted and it was getting worse,” he said.

He did the right thing this time. He’s lucky; he got better. He posted a video online as a warning.

“The doctor said if I hadn’t come in when I did, I probably would have died,” said Dowling in the Facebook video. “I have two small kids and a wife that I was facing the possibility of never getting to see again because of a stupid thing I did to myself.”

E-cigarettes, vaping; the CDC calls it a nationwide epidemic.

“The thought of leaving them, my kids, with no father and my wife a widow at like 34…so it was very scary and a big wake up call for me,” said Dowling.

A call Dowling plans to spend the rest of his life answering.

Reporter: Anika Henanger

Writer: Briana Harvath

