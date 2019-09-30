Fort Myers city council meeting to discuss plans for new FMPD headquarters

Improving your safety is why the City of Fort Myers will buy 2 buildings that will become the new police headquarters.

FMPD wants the old News-Press building on Martin Luther Kings Boulevard and the fire station next door to become their new location.

The buildings sit just ha half a mile down the road from the current police headquarters, but all the extra space would mean they can have all their training and equipment under one room.

Police Chief Derrick Diggs said earlier this month, not only does the property give t hem enough room for an on site shooting range and storage fort their vehicles, but they can also have their community outreach and education programs there as well.

The property totals about 170,000 square feet, which is comparable to the size of hertz Arena.

The price tag to purchase the building is $9.2-million, plus the cost of inspection and renovations, which they would like to start at the beginning of next year.

A local forensics expert tells us a new facility like this could help prevent more crime.

“Most agencies today, if they’re built in the 70s and 80s.. they really don’t have the technology and infrastructure to carry on policing,” said Dr. Davis Thomas, a Florida Gulf Coast forensics professor.

If council approves the plan, the future of the current police station isn’t clear but it could turn into another business or even retail stores, depending on zoning and who would want to buy it.

The city council meets at 5:30 p.m. to discuss the plans.

Reporter: Andrea Henderson

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

