FDA warns pet owners not to feed Performance Dog raw pet food due to Salmonella, Listeria monocytogenes

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is cautioning pet owners not to feed their pets any Performance Dog frozen raw pet food after a sample tested positive for Salmonella and Listeria monocytogenes (L. mono).

The product that entered the marketplace is Performance Dog raw pet food, lot code 072219, sold to customers frozen in two-pound pouches.

However, the FDA is cautioning about all Performance Dog frozen raw pet food produced on or after July 22, 2019 because the products do not have lot codes printed on retail packaging.

If you have any Performance Dog product that you purchased after July 22, 2019, throw it away.

FDA is issuing this alert because Performance Dog raw pet food represents a serious threat to human and animal health. Because these products are sold and stored frozen, FDA is concerned that people may still have them in their possession.

Author: FDA Writer: Lincoln Saunders

