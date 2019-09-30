Collier County deputy struck by car while conducting a traffic stop

A deputy was struck by a vehicle during a traffic stop when the driver failed to move over for the stopped emergency vehicle.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a Collier County sheriff deputy was making a traffic stop on Oil Well Road, and when attempting to get out of his car the driver failed to abide by the Move Over law, and struck the deputy.

Luckily, the deputy only suffered minor injuries from the incident.

The driver was charged with Failing To Move Over For Stopped Emergency Vehicle.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

