‘Clueless’ actress arrested in Pasco County on domestic battery charge

Actress Stacy Dash, well known for her role in the movie Clueless, has been arrested in Pasco County, according to an affidavit.

Dash, 52, was arrested Sunday, Sept. 29, when she and another person got into an argument.

The affidavit says Dash pushed the victim and slapped him in the face. Deputies say he sustained red scratch marks to his left upper arm form being pushed.

Dash was taken into custody for domestic battery and taken to the Lank O Lakes detention facility without further incident.

Writer: Briana Harvath

