Both Sievers and Rogers have trial set for Tuesday, but who will go first?

Mark Sievers and Jimmy Rodgers’ trials in Lee County are four years in the making.

Sievers is accused of being involved in the planning and execution in the 2015 murder of his wife, Doctor Theresa Sievers, who was found bludgeoned to death with a hammer in their Bonita Springs home.

In the weeks after her death, detectives arrested Rodgers and Wayne Wright, Seivers’ childhood best friend.

Wright later took a plea deal in exchange for testimony against Seivers.

Now, it is just hours from the start of the murder trial and there are still many unanswered questions.

Sievers and Rodgers are scheduled for trial Tuesday morning.

So who will go first?

“He’s gonna have to take a lot of factors into account,” said Attorney Peter Dennis.

Dennis said he doesn’t find the lack of information on Tuesday’s trial unusual.

“Four years is a long time. So I think the judge is saying we are moving forward, he’s sending a clear message that we are moving forward. So if for some reason, I find that one side cannot move forward than the other side is going to,” he said.

However, Attorney and FGCU Professor Pamela Saey disagrees and says she’ll be watching this case very closely.

“We have someone who actually has pleaded guilty to this, so what did the other two people do,” asked Saey.

There is a possibility the defense comes forward Tuesday morning and says they are still not ready for trial.

Ultimately, the decision on whether to start and who goes first is all up to Judge Bruce Kyle, who we are told can be a firm judge and is expected to run a tight courtroom throughout the duration of this highly anticipated trial.

Reporter: Brooke Shafer

Writer: Briana Harvath

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know