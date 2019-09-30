2 men arrested for the alleged murder at the the Village Creek Apartments in Fort Myers

Fort Myers Police arrested two suspects in connection with the murder of 23-year-old Eric Galvan that took place the Village Creek Apartments on Winkler Avenue in Fort Myers.

According to Fort Myers Police Department, Troymel Barnes, and Wayne Taylor were arrested by police for the murder of Galvan that happened on September 22.

No further information has been given about the arrest that was made. FMPD announced a press conference for Monday where further details will be given.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know