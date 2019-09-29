South Fort Myers senior good on the field and in the garage

Many parents and coaches will encourage young athletes to play multiple sports. But how about also rounding things out with a constructive hobby? Even better, round things out with a hobby that can turn into a career.

Say “hello” to Eddie Walls, a senior on South Fort Myers High School football team and a mechanic.

“He’s well-rounded, and he’s a very humble kid,” head coach Willis May said.

At 6-foot, 3-inches tall, weighing in at 210 pounds, Walls is built like a football player. But he’s had a penchant for working with vehicles since he was 10 years old.

“My dad … works on cars himself,” Walls said. “So I was like, ‘Hmm, it’s interesting to see how he has broken down cars and makes them run perfectly fine.”

Since then, Walls has worked in his dad’s garage.

“I have a 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee,” Walls said. “We had put an engine back together.”

Walls is also a member of the automotive academy at South Fort Myers HS.

Right now, Walls is focused on football. But no one is worried about that, not even his coach.

“I seen a quote the other day on Twitter or something where it said, ‘We’re worried too much about getting athletes scholarships in high school instead of just becoming good people,’” May said.

Although football at the college level is an option for Walls, he still has the garage as well.

“He’s got a job being a mechanic one day if he wants to be,” May said. “And they make good money.”

We were unable to get video, but Walls says he can take apart and put together a car engine in 30 minutes.

“I’m like, Yes. I can make something from bad to good,” Walls said.

Reporter: Andrew Keesee

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know