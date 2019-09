Possible shooting investigation near popular Fort Myers bar

Crime scene tape blocked off a parking lot in Fort Myers after witnesses said they heard gun shots.

The scene is on Winkler Ave and Solomon Blvd.

WINK News saw evidence markers on the ground in multiple locations around the parking lot of the Chicago Boys Bar & Grill.

One witness we spoke to said he lives nearby and woke up to the sound of shooting.

Writer: Michael Mora

