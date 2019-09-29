New York City police officer shot and killed in the Bronx

A New York City police officer was shot and killed in a struggle early Sunday in the Bronx.

The NYPD identified the slain officer as 33-year-old Brian Mulkeen. Mulkeen was patrolling the streets around the Edenwald Houses as part of the Bronx Borough Anti-Crime Unit, which was in the area because of gang activity, Chief of Department Terence Monahan said at a press conference at Jacobi Medical Center.

9/29/19 Police Officer Brian Mulkeen End of Watch,Bronx Borough Anti Crime Unit. Died saving lives’, defending those less fortunate and taking many guns off NYC streets. 9/28/19 arrest for a gun & 50 guns arrest on his team this year. Rest In Peace our Hero,job well done 🙏➕🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/R6agl1gvyL — SBA (@SBANYPD) September 29, 2019

Mulkeen and his partner tried to apprehend a man who had fled questioning, and a struggle on the ground ensued, Monahan said. He said Mulkeen can be heard yelling “he’s reaching for it, he’s reaching for it” on body camera video. Mulkeen was subsequently struck by three bullets.

Five officers fired at the 27-year-old man, who was struck and pronounced dead at the scene. A .32-caliber revolver that police say belonged to the man was recovered. He hasn’t been identified, but Monahan said the man was on probation until 2022 for a narcotics-related arrest last year and had several prior arrests, including a burglary conviction in Rockland County.

NYPD Police Officer Brian Mulkeen, a 33-yr-old Bronx cop, was killed about 12:30 am while doing the courageous work NYers needed him to do. He served for nearly 7 years. There is no worse a moment in our profession than this. Pls keep Brian’s family & colleagues in your thoughts. pic.twitter.com/X1ucOusI77 — Commissioner O’Neill (@NYPDONeill) September 29, 2019

Mulkeen, who had served nearly seven years with the department and worked out of the 47th precinct, was taken to Jacobi, where he died. Mohanan said Mulkeen lived with his girlfriend, an NYPD police officer in the Bronx’s 44th precinct.

Flanked by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, Monahan called the officer “brave,” and said he was “doing the job we asked him to do, a job that New Yorkers needed him to do.”

“We lost a hero by every measure, we lost a hero,” the mayor said. “This family needs our support. It’s very painful in every way, but to think that their son made this choice and now has given his life. We have to be there for him.

Gun recovered at scene of the police involved shooting in the Bronx this morning in which Officer Brian Mulkeen was killed. pic.twitter.com/pjd4asfBGP — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) September 29, 2019

“We’ve been here too often. We know the directions to get here,” Pat Lynch, the president of New York City’s Police Benevolent Association, said at the press conference. “It has to stop.”

Author: Associated Press

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know