Naples man has critical injuries after U.S.-41 crash

A Naples man is in critical condition after a crash early Sunday morning.

Jeffrey Nicol, 28, was driving southbound on US-41 and Tamiami Trail around 12:20 a.m. when he lost control of his Nissan Altima.

The Nissan traveled off the roadway, propelling onto the median where it struck a tree. According to Florida Highway Patrol, Nicol was taken to Lee Memorial Hospital with critical injuries.

Writer: Michael Mora

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know